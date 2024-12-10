Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 120.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.3 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 121.4 and closed slightly lower at 120.65. The stock reached a high of 124.45 and a low of 120.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 47,397.26 crore, SJVN's performance remains noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 170.45 and low of 81.46. The trading volume on BSE was 1,365,957 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 94.0, 23.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 137.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1111
10 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8659 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1365 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹120.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 124.45 & 120.85 yesterday to end at 122.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

