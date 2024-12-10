SJVN Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹121.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹120.65. The stock reached a high of ₹124.45 and a low of ₹120.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹47,397.26 crore, SJVN's performance remains noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹170.45 and low of ₹81.46. The trading volume on BSE was 1,365,957 shares.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 23.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹137.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1365 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹124.45 & ₹120.85 yesterday to end at ₹122.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.