SJVN Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹144.35 and closed at ₹143.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹149, while the low was ₹142.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹57,099.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹170.45 and ₹45.32 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 4,403,115 shares.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹145.90. Over the past year, SJVN shares have gained 209.61%, reaching ₹145.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 within the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.96%
|3 Months
|3.37%
|6 Months
|54.47%
|YTD
|59.82%
|1 Year
|209.61%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.86
|Support 1
|142.87
|Resistance 2
|151.92
|Support 2
|139.94
|Resistance 3
|154.85
|Support 3
|136.88
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 48.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 140.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹149 & ₹142.95 yesterday to end at ₹143.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend