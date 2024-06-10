Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 131.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.2 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at 131.85 and closed at 131.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 134.65, while the low was 129.20. The market capitalization stands at 52,344.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 170.45 and 35.71 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,026,760 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.67Support 1130.07
Resistance 2137.98Support 2126.78
Resistance 3141.27Support 3124.47
10 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 45.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26338 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1026 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹131.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 134.65 & 129.2 yesterday to end at 131.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

