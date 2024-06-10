SJVN Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹131.85 and closed at ₹131.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹134.65, while the low was ₹129.20. The market capitalization stands at ₹52,344.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹170.45 and ₹35.71 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,026,760 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.67
|Support 1
|130.07
|Resistance 2
|137.98
|Support 2
|126.78
|Resistance 3
|141.27
|Support 3
|124.47
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 45.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1026 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.65 & ₹129.2 yesterday to end at ₹131.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.