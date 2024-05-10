SJVN Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹128.3 and closed at ₹128.25. The stock reached a high of ₹129.6 and a low of ₹123. The market capitalization for SJVN is ₹48513.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹35.17. On the BSE, SJVN had a trading volume of 1606838 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.57
|Support 1
|121.02
|Resistance 2
|131.83
|Support 2
|118.73
|Resistance 3
|134.12
|Support 3
|114.47
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 41.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 31.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1606 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹129.6 & ₹123 yesterday to end at ₹128.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!