SJVN Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.74 %. The stock closed at 128.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.45 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 128.3 and closed at 128.25. The stock reached a high of 129.6 and a low of 123. The market capitalization for SJVN is 48513.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 35.17. On the BSE, SJVN had a trading volume of 1606838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.57Support 1121.02
Resistance 2131.83Support 2118.73
Resistance 3134.12Support 3114.47
10 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 41.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0001
    Hold0001
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
10 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22987 k

The trading volume yesterday was 31.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1606 k.

10 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹128.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 129.6 & 123 yesterday to end at 128.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

