SJVN Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 122.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.4 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 122.7 and closed slightly lower at 122.3, with the day's high matching the opening price at 122.7 and a low of 119.1. The company's market capitalization stands at 46,917.83 crores. Over the past year, SJVN has seen a 52-week high of 170.45 and a low of 81.46. The BSE volume for the day was 559,370 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.54Support 1118.17
Resistance 2123.71Support 2116.97
Resistance 3124.91Support 3114.8
11 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 94.0, 21.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 137.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1110
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell1111
11 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8802 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 559 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹122.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122.7 & 119.1 yesterday to end at 119.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

