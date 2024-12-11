SJVN Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹122.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹122.3, with the day's high matching the opening price at ₹122.7 and a low of ₹119.1. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹46,917.83 crores. Over the past year, SJVN has seen a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹81.46. The BSE volume for the day was 559,370 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.54
|Support 1
|118.17
|Resistance 2
|123.71
|Support 2
|116.97
|Resistance 3
|124.91
|Support 3
|114.8
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 21.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹137.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 559 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.7 & ₹119.1 yesterday to end at ₹119.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.