SJVN Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2024, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 145.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.85 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN opened at 146, closed at 145.3 with a high of 146.85 and a low of 136.2. The market cap stood at 56137.19 cr. The 52-week high was at 170.45 and the low was at 45.32. The BSE volume was 1324536 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19751 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1324 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹145.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 146.85 & 136.2 yesterday to end at 142.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

