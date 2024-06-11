SJVN Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹135.7, reached a high of ₹135.7 and a low of ₹131.95 before closing at ₹133.2. The market capitalization of SJVN stood at ₹52,030.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹170.45 and the low was ₹35.71. The BSE trading volume for SJVN was 934,621 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.79% and is currently trading at ₹133.45. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant gain of 262.22% to reach ₹133.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.04% to 23259.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.52%
|3 Months
|6.1%
|6 Months
|47.67%
|YTD
|45.56%
|1 Year
|262.22%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|134.41
|Support 1
|131.01
|Resistance 2
|136.6
|Support 2
|129.8
|Resistance 3
|137.81
|Support 3
|127.61
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 45.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 934 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹135.7 & ₹131.95 yesterday to end at ₹133.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.