Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 130.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.45 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 131.1 and closed at 130.6. The stock reached a high of 133.5 and a low of 130.65. The market capitalization of SJVN stood at 52050.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 170.45 and the 52-week low was 32.41. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1048519 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.71%
3 Months39.09%
6 Months89.28%
YTD45.57%
1 Year304.89%
12 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹132.45, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹130.6

SJVN stock is currently trading at 132.45, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 1.85. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹130.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume was 1,048,519 shares with a closing price of 130.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.