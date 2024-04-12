SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹131.1 and closed at ₹130.6. The stock reached a high of ₹133.5 and a low of ₹130.65. The market capitalization of SJVN stood at ₹52050.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.45 and the 52-week low was ₹32.41. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1048519 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.71%
|3 Months
|39.09%
|6 Months
|89.28%
|YTD
|45.57%
|1 Year
|304.89%
SJVN stock is currently trading at ₹132.45, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 1.85. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume was 1,048,519 shares with a closing price of ₹130.6.
