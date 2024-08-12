SJVN Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹142 and closed at ₹139.75. The stock reached a high of ₹142.8 and a low of ₹138.3. SJVN's market capitalization stood at ₹54,742.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹170.45, and the 52-week low was ₹52.69. A total of 596,186 shares were traded on the BSE.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.6
|Support 1
|137.85
|Resistance 2
|144.05
|Support 2
|136.55
|Resistance 3
|145.35
|Support 3
|134.1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 46.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 596 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹142.8 & ₹138.3 yesterday to end at ₹139.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.