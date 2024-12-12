SJVN Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹119.1 and closed slightly higher at ₹119.4, with a high of ₹121.2 and a low matching the opening price at ₹119.1. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹47,232.21 crore. Over the past year, SJVN has seen a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a low of ₹81.46. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 596,560 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN closed at ₹119.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹121.2 & ₹119.1 yesterday to end at ₹120.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.