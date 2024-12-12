Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 119.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.2 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 119.1 and closed slightly higher at 119.4, with a high of 121.2 and a low matching the opening price at 119.1. The company's market capitalization stands at 47,232.21 crore. Over the past year, SJVN has seen a 52-week high of 170.45 and a low of 81.46. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 596,560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN closed at ₹119.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 121.2 & 119.1 yesterday to end at 120.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

