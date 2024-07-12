SJVN Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹143.5 and closed at ₹142.85. The stock reached a high of ₹151.6 and a low of ₹142.5. SJVN's market capitalization stands at ₹58,907.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a 52-week low of ₹45.32. The BSE saw a trading volume of 2,079,198 shares for SJVN on that day.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.56
|Support 1
|144.89
|Resistance 2
|155.11
|Support 2
|139.77
|Resistance 3
|160.23
|Support 3
|137.22
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 49.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 182.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹151.6 & ₹142.5 yesterday to end at ₹149.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend