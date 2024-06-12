SJVN Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹134.15 and closed at ₹133.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹136.55 and the low was ₹133.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹53,504.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹36.31. The BSE volume for the day was 470,333 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 46.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 62.61% higher than yesterday
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded by 10 AM is 62.61% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹135.25, up 1.2%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN touched a high of 136.5 & a low of 134.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.08
|Support 1
|134.43
|Resistance 2
|137.12
|Support 2
|133.82
|Resistance 3
|137.73
|Support 3
|132.78
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price has increased by 1.57% to reach ₹135.75, aligning with the positive trend seen in its industry peers like NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.4% and 0.5% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|103.4
|1.05
|1.03
|117.8
|43.9
|103865.66
|Torrent Power
|1589.8
|7.6
|0.48
|1633.1
|588.75
|76408.46
|SJVN
|135.75
|2.1
|1.57
|170.45
|36.31
|53347.04
|NLC India
|235.95
|2.7
|1.16
|293.6
|95.35
|32717.69
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2115.0
|53.8
|2.61
|3037.75
|192.8
|22027.62
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹133.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹136.55 & ₹133.5 yesterday to end at ₹133.65. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.