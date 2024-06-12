Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 1.87 %. The stock closed at 133.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.15 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at 134.15 and closed at 133.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 136.55 and the low was 133.5. The market capitalization stands at 53,504.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 36.31. The BSE volume for the day was 470,333 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:03 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 46.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
12 Jun 2024, 10:46 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 62.61% higher than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded by 10 AM is 62.61% higher than yesterday, with the price at 135.25, up 1.2%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN touched a high of 136.5 & a low of 134.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.08Support 1134.43
Resistance 2137.12Support 2133.82
Resistance 3137.73Support 3132.78
12 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price has increased by 1.57% to reach 135.75, aligning with the positive trend seen in its industry peers like NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.4% and 0.5% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC103.41.051.03117.843.9103865.66
Torrent Power1589.87.60.481633.1588.7576408.46
SJVN135.752.11.57170.4536.3153347.04
NLC India235.952.71.16293.695.3532717.69
Waaree Renewable Technologies2115.053.82.613037.75192.822027.62
12 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹133.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 136.55 & 133.5 yesterday to end at 133.65. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

