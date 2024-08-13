Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 139.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.6 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 138.9 and closed at 139.3. The stock reached a high of 141.85 and a low of 137, with a market capitalization of 55,252.99 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN stands at 170.45, while the 52-week low is 52.69. On the BSE, the trading volume was 877,390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's share price has increased by 0.39%, currently trading at 141.15. Over the past year, SJVN's share price has surged by 152.56% to reach 141.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, climbing to 24,347.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.75%
3 Months3.99%
6 Months24.99%
YTD54.54%
1 Year152.56%
13 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1142.63Support 1137.73
Resistance 2144.72Support 2134.92
Resistance 3147.53Support 3132.83
13 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 46.66% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
13 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25718 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 877 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹139.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 141.85 & 137 yesterday to end at 140.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

