SJVN Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹138.9 and closed at ₹139.3. The stock reached a high of ₹141.85 and a low of ₹137, with a market capitalization of ₹55,252.99 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN stands at ₹170.45, while the 52-week low is ₹52.69. On the BSE, the trading volume was 877,390 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's share price has increased by 0.39%, currently trading at ₹141.15. Over the past year, SJVN's share price has surged by 152.56% to reach ₹141.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, climbing to 24,347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.75%
|3 Months
|3.99%
|6 Months
|24.99%
|YTD
|54.54%
|1 Year
|152.56%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|142.63
|Support 1
|137.73
|Resistance 2
|144.72
|Support 2
|134.92
|Resistance 3
|147.53
|Support 3
|132.83
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 46.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 877 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹141.85 & ₹137 yesterday to end at ₹140.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.