SJVN Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 133.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.1 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at 134.15 and closed at 133.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 136.55, while the low was 133.5. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at 52,698.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 170.45, and the 52-week low was 36.31. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on the last trading day was 1,622,262.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26337 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1622 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹133.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 136.55 & 133.5 yesterday to end at 133.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

