SJVN Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹134.15 and closed at ₹133.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹136.55, while the low was ₹133.5. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at ₹52,698.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.45, and the 52-week low was ₹36.31. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on the last trading day was 1,622,262.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1622 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹136.55 & ₹133.5 yesterday to end at ₹133.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.