SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹124.2 and closed at ₹123.45. The high for the day was ₹125.75 and the low was ₹119.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹49,181.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹170.45 and ₹35.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,728,829 shares traded.
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹122.7, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹125.15
SJVN share price is at ₹122.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹121.38 and ₹127.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹121.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 127.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of SJVN has dropped by -1.00% and is currently trading at ₹123.90. Over the past year, the price of SJVN shares has increased by 239.76% to ₹123.90. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 over the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.36%
|3 Months
|-12.23%
|6 Months
|65.17%
|YTD
|37.66%
|1 Year
|239.76%
SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.38
|Support 1
|121.38
|Resistance 2
|129.62
|Support 2
|117.62
|Resistance 3
|133.38
|Support 3
|115.38
SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 42.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22633 k
The trading volume yesterday was 29.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1728 k.
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹123.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹125.75 & ₹119.8 yesterday to end at ₹123.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
