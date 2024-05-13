SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹124.2 and closed at ₹123.45. The high for the day was ₹125.75 and the low was ₹119.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹49,181.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹170.45 and ₹35.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,728,829 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN share price is at ₹122.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹121.38 and ₹127.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹121.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 127.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of SJVN has dropped by -1.00% and is currently trading at ₹123.90. Over the past year, the price of SJVN shares has increased by 239.76% to ₹123.90. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 over the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.36%
|3 Months
|-12.23%
|6 Months
|65.17%
|YTD
|37.66%
|1 Year
|239.76%
The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.38
|Support 1
|121.38
|Resistance 2
|129.62
|Support 2
|117.62
|Resistance 3
|133.38
|Support 3
|115.38
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 42.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 29.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1728 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹125.75 & ₹119.8 yesterday to end at ₹123.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!