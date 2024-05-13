Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 125.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.7 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 124.2 and closed at 123.45. The high for the day was 125.75 and the low was 119.8. The market capitalization stood at 49,181.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were 170.45 and 35.17 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,728,829 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹122.7, down -1.96% from yesterday's ₹125.15

SJVN share price is at 122.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 121.38 and 127.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 121.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 127.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of SJVN has dropped by -1.00% and is currently trading at 123.90. Over the past year, the price of SJVN shares has increased by 239.76% to 123.90. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 over the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.36%
3 Months-12.23%
6 Months65.17%
YTD37.66%
1 Year239.76%
13 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.38Support 1121.38
Resistance 2129.62Support 2117.62
Resistance 3133.38Support 3115.38
13 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 42.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
13 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22633 k

The trading volume yesterday was 29.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1728 k.

13 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹123.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 125.75 & 119.8 yesterday to end at 123.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

