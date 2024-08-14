Hello User
SJVN Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -2.6 %. The stock closed at 140.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.95 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 141.2 and closed slightly lower at 140.6. The stock reached a high of 143.3 and a low of 135.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of 53,818.61 crore, SJVN has a 52-week high of 170.45 and a 52-week low of 54.8. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,328,516 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22829 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1328 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹140.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 143.3 & 135.7 yesterday to end at 136.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

