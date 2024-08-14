SJVN Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹141.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹140.6. The stock reached a high of ₹143.3 and a low of ₹135.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹53,818.61 crore, SJVN has a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a 52-week low of ₹54.8. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,328,516 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1328 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹143.3 & ₹135.7 yesterday to end at ₹136.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.