SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price on the rise today

SJVN Share Price Today : The last day of trading for SJVN saw the open price at ₹125.2, closing at ₹125.15. The stock reached a high of ₹125.3 and a low of ₹120.9. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹48493.67 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN was at ₹170.45 and the low was at ₹35.17. The BSE volume for the day was 730147 shares traded.
SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.23% higher than yesterday
As of 10 AM, the volume of SJVN traded is 8.23% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹127.75, up by 3.44%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
SJVN touched a high of 127.7 & a low of 125.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|128.18
|Support 1
|126.23
|Resistance 2
|128.92
|Support 2
|125.02
|Resistance 3
|130.13
|Support 3
|124.28
SJVN Live Updates
SJVN share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of SJVN rose by 2.39% today to reach ₹126.45, while its peers are showing mixed trends. Waaree Renewable Technologies is declining, but NHPC, Torrent Power, and NLC India are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|95.96
|2.22
|2.37
|115.84
|42.55
|96392.15
|Torrent Power
|1368.45
|51.95
|3.95
|1633.1
|521.7
|65770.0
|SJVN
|126.45
|2.95
|2.39
|170.45
|35.17
|49692.26
|NLC India
|221.7
|4.0
|1.84
|293.6
|84.71
|30741.73
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2314.05
|-121.75
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|24083.28
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹126.6, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹123.5
The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of ₹125.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹127.67. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹127.67 then there can be further positive price movement.
SJVN share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of SJVN has increased by 1.38% and is currently trading at ₹125.20. Over the past year, SJVN shares have surged by 236.97% to ₹125.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.76%
|3 Months
|7.26%
|6 Months
|61.54%
|YTD
|35.79%
|1 Year
|236.97%
SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|125.48
|Support 1
|120.98
|Resistance 2
|127.67
|Support 2
|118.67
|Resistance 3
|129.98
|Support 3
|116.48
SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 41.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22253 k
The trading volume yesterday was 43.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 730 k.
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹125.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹125.3 & ₹120.9 yesterday to end at ₹125.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
