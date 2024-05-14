Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price on the rise today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 2.51 %. The stock closed at 123.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.6 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : The last day of trading for SJVN saw the open price at 125.2, closing at 125.15. The stock reached a high of 125.3 and a low of 120.9. The market capitalization was recorded at 48493.67 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN was at 170.45 and the low was at 35.17. The BSE volume for the day was 730147 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST SJVN share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.23% higher than yesterday

As of 10 AM, the volume of SJVN traded is 8.23% higher than yesterday, with the price at 127.75, up by 3.44%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST SJVN share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN touched a high of 127.7 & a low of 125.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1128.18Support 1126.23
Resistance 2128.92Support 2125.02
Resistance 3130.13Support 3124.28
14 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of SJVN rose by 2.39% today to reach 126.45, while its peers are showing mixed trends. Waaree Renewable Technologies is declining, but NHPC, Torrent Power, and NLC India are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC95.962.222.37115.8442.5596392.15
Torrent Power1368.4551.953.951633.1521.765770.0
SJVN126.452.952.39170.4535.1749692.26
NLC India221.74.01.84293.684.7130741.73
Waaree Renewable Technologies2314.05-121.75-5.03037.75157.0224083.28
14 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹126.6, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹123.5

The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of 125.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 127.67. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 127.67 then there can be further positive price movement.

14 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of SJVN has increased by 1.38% and is currently trading at 125.20. Over the past year, SJVN shares have surged by 236.97% to 125.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.76%
3 Months7.26%
6 Months61.54%
YTD35.79%
1 Year236.97%
14 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1125.48Support 1120.98
Resistance 2127.67Support 2118.67
Resistance 3129.98Support 3116.48
14 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 41.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
14 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22253 k

The trading volume yesterday was 43.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 730 k.

14 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹125.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 125.3 & 120.9 yesterday to end at 125.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.