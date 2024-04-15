Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 132.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.8 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 131.05, reached a high of 134.1, and a low of 129.85 before closing at 132.45. The market capitalization of SJVN is 51401.72 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is 170.45, and the 52-week low is 32.41. The BSE volume for SJVN on that day was 2,611,801 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.65%
3 Months35.84%
6 Months79.12%
YTD43.87%
1 Year294.13%
15 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹130.8, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹132.45

SJVN stock is currently priced at 130.8, which represents a decrease of 1.25% from the previous trading day. The net change is -1.65.

15 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹132.45 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN's BSE volume was 2,611,801 shares, and the closing price was 132.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.