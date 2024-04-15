SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹131.05, reached a high of ₹134.1, and a low of ₹129.85 before closing at ₹132.45. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹51401.72 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is ₹170.45, and the 52-week low is ₹32.41. The BSE volume for SJVN on that day was 2,611,801 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.65%
|3 Months
|35.84%
|6 Months
|79.12%
|YTD
|43.87%
|1 Year
|294.13%
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹130.8, which represents a decrease of 1.25% from the previous trading day. The net change is -1.65.
On the last day, SJVN's BSE volume was 2,611,801 shares, and the closing price was ₹132.45.
