SJVN Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹152.8 and closed at ₹149.9. The stock reached a high of ₹157.05 and a low of ₹150 during the day. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹59,241.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹45.32. The BSE volume for SJVN was 4,016,579 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.83% and is currently trading at ₹152.00. Over the past year, SJVN shares have surged by 230.10% to ₹152.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.99%
|3 Months
|6.19%
|6 Months
|60.05%
|YTD
|65.68%
|1 Year
|230.1%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.81
|Support 1
|147.81
|Resistance 2
|159.4
|Support 2
|145.4
|Resistance 3
|161.81
|Support 3
|140.81
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 50.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 247.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹157.05 & ₹150 yesterday to end at ₹150.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend