SJVN Share Price Highlights : SJVN closed today at 129.35, down -0.84% from yesterday's 130.45

45 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Highlights : SJVN stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 130.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.35 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Highlights

SJVN Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 124.35, reached a high of 131.45, and closed at 123.5. The low for the day was 124.05. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at 51264.18 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45, and the 52-week low is 35.17. The total BSE volume for the day was 1794487 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN has a 1.81% MF holding & 2.36% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.71% in december to 1.81% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.68% in december to 2.36% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 10.06% in the latest fiscal year. The Return on Investment (ROI) was recorded at 5.63% in the previous fiscal year. Analysts predict the ROE to be 9.76% for the current fiscal year and 10.50% for the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:06 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Over the past 3 years, SJVN has seen a decrease in EPS of -4.62% and an increase in revenue of 2.82%. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 26002.30 cr, which is -11.51% lower than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. For the upcoming quarter 4, the company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 17.26% and a profit growth of ∞%.

15 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 43.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of SJVN dropped by 0.84% to reach 129.35, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. NHPC is declining, but Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC97.39-1.56-1.58115.8442.5597828.59
Torrent Power1364.24.50.331633.1521.765565.74
SJVN129.35-1.1-0.84170.4535.1750831.9
NLC India229.45.452.43293.684.7131809.44
Waaree Renewable Technologies2429.75115.75.03037.75157.0225287.42
15 May 2024, 05:39 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN stock's price fluctuated between 128.9 (low) and 131.85 (high) on the current day.

15 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed today at ₹129.35, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹130.45

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price closed the day at 129.35 - a 0.84% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 130.98 , 132.87 , 133.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 128.03 , 126.97 , 125.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -43.63% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of SJVN until 3 PM is 43.63% lower compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped to 129.35, down by 0.84%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:19 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹129.1, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹130.45

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 129.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 126.2 and 133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 126.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days125.40
10 Days130.32
20 Days129.71
50 Days124.95
100 Days116.47
300 Days92.95
15 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:51 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -22.52% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded by 2 PM is 22.52% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 129.9, a decrease of 0.42%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 130.22 and 129.72 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 129.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 130.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.08Support 1129.38
Resistance 2130.47Support 2129.07
Resistance 3130.78Support 3128.68
15 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 44.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹130, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹130.45

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at 130 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 126.2 and 133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 126.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:56 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -22.74% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded by 1 PM is 22.74% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 129.5, a decrease of 0.73%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 130.5 and 129.55 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 129.55 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 130.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.22Support 1129.72
Resistance 2130.48Support 2129.48
Resistance 3130.72Support 3129.22
15 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of SJVN reached a low of 128.9 and a high of 131.85 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -21.53% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of SJVN until 12 AM is down by 21.53% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 129.95, showing a decrease of 0.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 130.22 and 128.97 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 128.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 130.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.5Support 1129.55
Resistance 2130.9Support 2129.0
Resistance 3131.45Support 3128.6
15 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days125.40
10 Days130.32
20 Days129.71
50 Days124.95
100 Days116.47
300 Days92.95
15 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹130.05, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹130.45

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at 130.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 126.2 and 133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 126.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -20.89% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded until 11 AM is down by 20.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 130.1, a decrease of 0.27%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 130.62 and 128.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 128.47 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 130.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.22Support 1128.97
Resistance 2130.83Support 2128.33
Resistance 3131.47Support 3127.72
15 May 2024, 11:30 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹129.6, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹130.45

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at 129.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 126.2 and 133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 126.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's share price dropped by 0.27% to reach 130.1, while its peers are showing a mixed trend. NHPC is declining, but Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and -0.07% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC98.75-0.2-0.2115.8442.5599194.72
Torrent Power1376.316.61.221633.1521.766147.29
SJVN130.1-0.35-0.27170.4535.1751126.64
NLC India231.07.053.15293.684.7132031.31
Waaree Renewable Technologies2429.0114.954.973037.75157.0225279.62
15 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 44.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 9.59% higher than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of SJVN traded is 9.59% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 129.5, with a decrease of -0.73%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN touched a high of 131.1 & a low of 128.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.62Support 1128.47
Resistance 2131.93Support 2127.63
Resistance 3132.77Support 3126.32
15 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SJVN has decreased by 0.5% to 129.8, while its peers like NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are experiencing gains today. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC99.170.220.22115.8442.5599616.61
Torrent Power1369.159.450.71633.1521.765803.65
SJVN129.8-0.65-0.5170.4535.1751008.74
NLC India228.64.652.08293.684.7131698.51
Waaree Renewable Technologies2429.75115.75.03037.75157.0225287.42
15 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹130.45, up 0% from yesterday's ₹130.45

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 130.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 126.2 and 133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 126.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has decreased by 0.04% and is currently trading at 130.40. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant increase of 259.64% to 130.40. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.12%
3 Months18.15%
6 Months70.77%
YTD43.54%
1 Year259.64%
15 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.6Support 1126.2
Resistance 2136.2Support 2121.4
Resistance 3141.0Support 3118.8
15 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 44.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22189 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1794 k.

15 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹123.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 131.45 & 124.05 yesterday to end at 123.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

