SJVN Share Price Highlights : SJVN closed today at 129.35, down -0.84% from yesterday's 130.45

SJVN Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹124.35, reached a high of ₹131.45, and closed at ₹123.5. The low for the day was ₹124.05. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at ₹51264.18 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45, and the 52-week low is ₹35.17. The total BSE volume for the day was 1794487 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN has a 1.81% MF holding & 2.36% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.71% in december to 1.81% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.68% in december to 2.36% in march quarter.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 10.06% in the latest fiscal year. The Return on Investment (ROI) was recorded at 5.63% in the previous fiscal year. Analysts predict the ROE to be 9.76% for the current fiscal year and 10.50% for the upcoming fiscal year.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Over the past 3 years, SJVN has seen a decrease in EPS of -4.62% and an increase in revenue of 2.82%. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 26002.30 cr, which is -11.51% lower than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. For the upcoming quarter 4, the company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 17.26% and a profit growth of ∞%.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 43.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of SJVN dropped by 0.84% to reach ₹129.35, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. NHPC is declining, but Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are all showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|97.39
|-1.56
|-1.58
|115.84
|42.55
|97828.59
|Torrent Power
|1364.2
|4.5
|0.33
|1633.1
|521.7
|65565.74
|SJVN
|129.35
|-1.1
|-0.84
|170.45
|35.17
|50831.9
|NLC India
|229.4
|5.45
|2.43
|293.6
|84.71
|31809.44
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2429.75
|115.7
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|25287.42
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN stock's price fluctuated between ₹128.9 (low) and ₹131.85 (high) on the current day.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price closed the day at ₹129.35 - a 0.84% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 130.98 , 132.87 , 133.93. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 128.03 , 126.97 , 125.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of SJVN until 3 PM is 43.63% lower compared to yesterday, while the price has dropped to ₹129.35, down by 0.84%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at ₹129.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹126.2 and ₹133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹126.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|125.40
|10 Days
|130.32
|20 Days
|129.71
|50 Days
|124.95
|100 Days
|116.47
|300 Days
|92.95
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded by 2 PM is 22.52% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹129.9, a decrease of 0.42%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 130.22 and 129.72 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 129.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 130.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.08
|Support 1
|129.38
|Resistance 2
|130.47
|Support 2
|129.07
|Resistance 3
|130.78
|Support 3
|128.68
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at ₹130 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹126.2 and ₹133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹126.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded by 1 PM is 22.74% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹129.5, a decrease of 0.73%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 130.5 and 129.55 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 129.55 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 130.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.22
|Support 1
|129.72
|Resistance 2
|130.48
|Support 2
|129.48
|Resistance 3
|130.72
|Support 3
|129.22
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹128.9 and a high of ₹131.85 on the current day.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of SJVN until 12 AM is down by 21.53% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹129.95, showing a decrease of 0.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 130.22 and 128.97 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 128.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 130.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.5
|Support 1
|129.55
|Resistance 2
|130.9
|Support 2
|129.0
|Resistance 3
|131.45
|Support 3
|128.6
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|125.40
|10 Days
|130.32
|20 Days
|129.71
|50 Days
|124.95
|100 Days
|116.47
|300 Days
|92.95
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at ₹130.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹126.2 and ₹133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹126.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded until 11 AM is down by 20.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹130.1, a decrease of 0.27%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 130.62 and 128.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 128.47 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 130.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.22
|Support 1
|128.97
|Resistance 2
|130.83
|Support 2
|128.33
|Resistance 3
|131.47
|Support 3
|127.72
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at ₹129.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹126.2 and ₹133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹126.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's share price dropped by 0.27% to reach ₹130.1, while its peers are showing a mixed trend. NHPC is declining, but Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are all experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and -0.07% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|98.75
|-0.2
|-0.2
|115.84
|42.55
|99194.72
|Torrent Power
|1376.3
|16.6
|1.22
|1633.1
|521.7
|66147.29
|SJVN
|130.1
|-0.35
|-0.27
|170.45
|35.17
|51126.64
|NLC India
|231.0
|7.05
|3.15
|293.6
|84.71
|32031.31
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2429.0
|114.95
|4.97
|3037.75
|157.02
|25279.62
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of SJVN traded is 9.59% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹129.5, with a decrease of -0.73%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN touched a high of 131.1 & a low of 128.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.62
|Support 1
|128.47
|Resistance 2
|131.93
|Support 2
|127.63
|Resistance 3
|132.77
|Support 3
|126.32
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SJVN has decreased by 0.5% to ₹129.8, while its peers like NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are experiencing gains today. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|99.17
|0.22
|0.22
|115.84
|42.55
|99616.61
|Torrent Power
|1369.15
|9.45
|0.7
|1633.1
|521.7
|65803.65
|SJVN
|129.8
|-0.65
|-0.5
|170.45
|35.17
|51008.74
|NLC India
|228.6
|4.65
|2.08
|293.6
|84.71
|31698.51
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2429.75
|115.7
|5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|25287.42
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at ₹130.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹126.2 and ₹133.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹126.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has decreased by 0.04% and is currently trading at ₹130.40. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant increase of 259.64% to ₹130.40. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.12%
|3 Months
|18.15%
|6 Months
|70.77%
|YTD
|43.54%
|1 Year
|259.64%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.6
|Support 1
|126.2
|Resistance 2
|136.2
|Support 2
|121.4
|Resistance 3
|141.0
|Support 3
|118.8
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1794 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹131.45 & ₹124.05 yesterday to end at ₹123.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
