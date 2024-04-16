SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Today's Trading

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹123, closed at ₹130.8 with a high of ₹127.1 and a low of ₹121.75. The market capitalization was ₹48,847.35 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹170.45 and the low was at ₹32.41. The BSE volume was 2,315,882 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹125.55, with a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 1.01. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NHPC
|89.93
|1.0
|1.12
|115.84
|41.71
|90335.0
|Torrent Power
|1560.05
|33.2
|2.17
|1633.1
|513.75
|74978.62
|SJVN
|125.85
|1.55
|1.25
|170.45
|32.6
|49456.47
|NLC India
|227.55
|2.7
|1.2
|293.6
|77.63
|31552.92
|WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD
|2164.3
|103.05
|5.0
|2071.05
|157.02
|22524.77
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹125.65, reflecting a 1.09% increase. The net change for the stock is 1.35 points.
Today, SJVN stock recorded a low price of ₹122.5 and a high price of ₹126.7.
SJVN stock is currently priced at ₹125.75, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.27%
|3 Months
|21.05%
|6 Months
|63.74%
|YTD
|36.56%
|1 Year
|274.1%
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹124.3 with a percent change of -4.97% and a net change of -6.5. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, SJVN on BSE had a trading volume of 2,315,882 shares with a closing price of ₹130.8.
