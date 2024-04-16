Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 124.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.55 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 123, closed at 130.8 with a high of 127.1 and a low of 121.75. The market capitalization was 48,847.35 crore. The 52-week high was at 170.45 and the low was at 32.41. The BSE volume was 2,315,882 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:01 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹125.55, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹124.3

SJVN stock is currently priced at 125.55, with a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 1.01. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST SJVN share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NHPC89.931.01.12115.8441.7190335.0
Torrent Power1560.0533.22.171633.1513.7574978.62
SJVN125.851.551.25170.4532.649456.47
NLC India227.552.71.2293.677.6331552.92
WAAREE RENEWABLE TECHNOLOGIES ORD2164.3103.055.02071.05157.0222524.77
16 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹125.65, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹124.3

SJVN stock is currently priced at 125.65, reflecting a 1.09% increase. The net change for the stock is 1.35 points.

16 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

Today, SJVN stock recorded a low price of 122.5 and a high price of 126.7.

16 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹125.75, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹124.3

SJVN stock is currently priced at 125.75, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.27%
3 Months21.05%
6 Months63.74%
YTD36.56%
1 Year274.1%
16 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹124.3, down -4.97% from yesterday's ₹130.8

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 124.3 with a percent change of -4.97% and a net change of -6.5. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹130.8 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN on BSE had a trading volume of 2,315,882 shares with a closing price of 130.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.