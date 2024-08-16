SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Shares Surge in Positive Trading Momentum Today

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹144.9 and closed at ₹136.95, experiencing a high of ₹148.85 and a low of ₹140.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹55,881.76 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹54.8 and ₹170.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,838,645 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹142.6, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹142.2
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at ₹142.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹138.99 and ₹147.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹138.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 147.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's share price has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at ₹142.95. Over the past year, SJVN shares have surged by 146.97% to reach ₹142.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24,334.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.1%
|3 Months
|1.42%
|6 Months
|17.9%
|YTD
|56.27%
|1 Year
|146.97%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|147.05
|Support 1
|138.99
|Resistance 2
|151.98
|Support 2
|135.86
|Resistance 3
|155.11
|Support 3
|130.93
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 47.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 81 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25602 k
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 216.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 77 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹136.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹148.85 & ₹140.85 yesterday to end at ₹142.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend