SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Shares Surge in Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 142.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.6 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at 144.9 and closed at 136.95, experiencing a high of 148.85 and a low of 140.85. The market capitalization stood at 55,881.76 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between 54.8 and 170.45. The trading volume on the BSE was 3,838,645 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:32 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹142.6, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹142.2

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 142.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 138.99 and 147.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 138.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 147.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:22 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's share price has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at 142.95. Over the past year, SJVN shares have surged by 146.97% to reach 142.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24,334.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.1%
3 Months1.42%
6 Months17.9%
YTD56.27%
1 Year146.97%
16 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1147.05Support 1138.99
Resistance 2151.98Support 2135.86
Resistance 3155.11Support 3130.93
16 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 47.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1112
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
16 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 81 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25602 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 216.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 77 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

16 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹136.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 148.85 & 140.85 yesterday to end at 142.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

