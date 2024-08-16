SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Shares Surge in Positive Trading Momentum Today

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 142.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.6 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.