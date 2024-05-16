Hello User
SJVN Share Price Highlights : SJVN closed today at 131.8, up 1.89% from yesterday's 129.35

16 May 2024
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Highlights : SJVN stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 129.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.8 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Highlights

SJVN Share Price Highlights : On the last day, SJVN opened at 130.95 and closed at 130.45. The highest price reached was 131.85, while the lowest was 128.9. The market capitalization stands at 50,831.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 170.45 and a 52-week low of 35.17. The BSE volume for SJVN was 598,073 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN has a 1.81% MF holding & 2.36% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.71% in december to 1.81% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.68% in december to 2.36% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:36 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 10.06%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 5.63%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current fiscal year is expected to be 9.76% and 10.50% for the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:07 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN has experienced a decrease in EPS of -4.62% and an increase in revenue of 2.82% over the last 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated revenue of 26002.30 cr, which is -11.51% lower than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 17.26% and profit growth of ∞% in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price rose by 1.89% to reach 131.8, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies saw declines, NHPC, another peer, experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed positive movements, with gains of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC98.170.780.8115.8442.5598612.11
Torrent Power1340.0-26.15-1.911633.1521.764402.65
SJVN131.82.451.89170.4535.1751794.7
NLC India227.2-2.2-0.96293.684.7131504.38
Waaree Renewable Technologies2314.1-115.65-4.763037.75157.0224101.24
16 May 2024, 05:40 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN stock's low price today was 129.9, and the high price was 133.45.

16 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed today at ₹131.8, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹129.35

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price closed the day at 131.8 - a 1.89% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 133.28 , 135.17 , 136.88. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 129.68 , 127.97 , 126.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 43.64% higher than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded until 3 PM is 43.64% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 131.8, up by 1.89%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹131.35, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹129.35

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of 130.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 132.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 132.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days126.16
10 Days129.66
20 Days129.48
50 Days125.15
100 Days116.88
300 Days93.36
16 May 2024, 02:50 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 48.04% higher than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded by 2 PM is 48.04% higher than yesterday, with the price at 131.9, up by 1.97%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN reached a peak of 131.45 and a low of 130.1 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 131.35 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.83Support 1130.48
Resistance 2132.32Support 2129.62
Resistance 3133.18Support 3129.13
16 May 2024, 02:09 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹131.25, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹129.35

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of 130.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 132.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 132.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:53 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 38.67% higher than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded by 1 PM is 38.67% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 131.2, up by 1.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 131.92 and 131.02 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 131.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 131.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.35Support 1129.85
Resistance 2132.3Support 2129.3
Resistance 3132.85Support 3128.35
16 May 2024, 01:09 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN stock's low price today was 129.9 while the high price reached 133.45.

16 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 32.45% higher than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded until 12 AM is 32.45% higher than yesterday, with the price at 131.65, up by 1.78%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 132.45 and 130.7 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 130.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 132.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.92Support 1131.02
Resistance 2132.43Support 2130.63
Resistance 3132.82Support 3130.12
16 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days126.16
10 Days129.66
20 Days129.48
50 Days125.15
100 Days116.88
300 Days93.36
16 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹131.6, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹129.35

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of 130.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 132.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 132.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 34.91% higher than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's trading volume until 11 AM is 34.91% higher than yesterday, with the price at 131.4, up by 1.58%. The volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN reached a peak of 132.9 and a minimum of 131.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 132.03 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 131.32 and 130.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.45Support 1130.7
Resistance 2133.55Support 2130.05
Resistance 3134.2Support 3128.95
16 May 2024, 11:31 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹131.3, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹129.35

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of 130.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 132.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 132.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price rose by 1.89% to reach 131.8, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are declining, NHPC, another peer, is experiencing growth. The overall market performance is mixed, with Nifty and Sensex down by -0.14% and -0.19% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC99.031.641.68115.8442.5599475.98
Torrent Power1361.0-5.15-0.381633.1521.765411.94
SJVN131.82.451.89170.4535.1751794.7
NLC India223.35-6.05-2.64293.684.7130970.53
Waaree Renewable Technologies2390.0-39.75-1.643037.75157.0224891.73
16 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 33.58% higher than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded by 10 AM is 33.58% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 132.15, up by 2.16%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could be a sign of further price decline.

16 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN touched a high of 133.4 & a low of 132.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.43Support 1132.03
Resistance 2134.12Support 2131.32
Resistance 3134.83Support 3130.63
16 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Today, SJVN's stock price rose by 2.67% to reach 132.8, outperforming its peers. While NLC India and Waaree Renewable Technologies are experiencing a decline, NHPC and Torrent Power are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also showing slight gains of 0.24% and 0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC99.161.771.82115.8442.5599606.57
Torrent Power1372.05.850.431633.1521.765940.62
SJVN132.83.452.67170.4535.1752187.68
NLC India222.05-7.35-3.2293.684.7130790.27
Waaree Renewable Technologies2333.0-96.75-3.983037.75157.0224298.08
16 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹132.6, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹129.35

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of 130.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 132.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 132.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 2.20% and is currently trading at 132.20. Over the past year, SJVN's shares have gained 251.36%, reaching 132.20. In comparison, the Nifty rose by 20.66% to 22319.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.86%
3 Months5.55%
6 Months71.03%
YTD42.17%
1 Year251.36%
16 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1130.98Support 1128.03
Resistance 2132.87Support 2126.97
Resistance 3133.93Support 3125.08
16 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20292 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 598 k.

16 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹130.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 131.85 & 128.9 yesterday to end at 130.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

