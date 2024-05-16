SJVN Share Price Highlights : SJVN closed today at 131.8, up 1.89% from yesterday's 129.35

SJVN Share Price Highlights : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹130.95 and closed at ₹130.45. The highest price reached was ₹131.85, while the lowest was ₹128.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹50,831.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a 52-week low of ₹35.17. The BSE volume for SJVN was 598,073 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN has a 1.81% MF holding & 2.36% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.71% in december to 1.81% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.68% in december to 2.36% in march quarter.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 10.06%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 5.63%. Consensus estimates suggest that the ROE for the current fiscal year is expected to be 9.76% and 10.50% for the upcoming fiscal year.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN has experienced a decrease in EPS of -4.62% and an increase in revenue of 2.82% over the last 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated revenue of 26002.30 cr, which is -11.51% lower than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 17.26% and profit growth of ∞% in the fourth quarter.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 44.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price rose by 1.89% to reach ₹131.8, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies saw declines, NHPC, another peer, experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed positive movements, with gains of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|98.17
|0.78
|0.8
|115.84
|42.55
|98612.11
|Torrent Power
|1340.0
|-26.15
|-1.91
|1633.1
|521.7
|64402.65
|SJVN
|131.8
|2.45
|1.89
|170.45
|35.17
|51794.7
|NLC India
|227.2
|-2.2
|-0.96
|293.6
|84.71
|31504.38
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2314.1
|-115.65
|-4.76
|3037.75
|157.02
|24101.24
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN stock's low price today was ₹129.9, and the high price was ₹133.45.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price closed the day at ₹131.8 - a 1.89% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 133.28 , 135.17 , 136.88. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 129.68 , 127.97 , 126.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded until 3 PM is 43.64% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹131.8, up by 1.89%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of ₹130.98 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹132.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹132.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|126.16
|10 Days
|129.66
|20 Days
|129.48
|50 Days
|125.15
|100 Days
|116.88
|300 Days
|93.36
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded by 2 PM is 48.04% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹131.9, up by 1.97%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential decline in prices.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN reached a peak of 131.45 and a low of 130.1 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 131.35 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.83
|Support 1
|130.48
|Resistance 2
|132.32
|Support 2
|129.62
|Resistance 3
|133.18
|Support 3
|129.13
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded by 1 PM is 38.67% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹131.2, up by 1.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 131.92 and 131.02 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 131.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 131.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.35
|Support 1
|129.85
|Resistance 2
|132.3
|Support 2
|129.3
|Resistance 3
|132.85
|Support 3
|128.35
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN stock's low price today was ₹129.9 while the high price reached ₹133.45.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded until 12 AM is 32.45% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹131.65, up by 1.78%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 132.45 and 130.7 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 130.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 132.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.92
|Support 1
|131.02
|Resistance 2
|132.43
|Support 2
|130.63
|Resistance 3
|132.82
|Support 3
|130.12
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's trading volume until 11 AM is 34.91% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹131.4, up by 1.58%. The volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN reached a peak of 132.9 and a minimum of 131.15 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 132.03 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 131.32 and 130.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.45
|Support 1
|130.7
|Resistance 2
|133.55
|Support 2
|130.05
|Resistance 3
|134.2
|Support 3
|128.95
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price rose by 1.89% to reach ₹131.8, outperforming its peers. While Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are declining, NHPC, another peer, is experiencing growth. The overall market performance is mixed, with Nifty and Sensex down by -0.14% and -0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|99.03
|1.64
|1.68
|115.84
|42.55
|99475.98
|Torrent Power
|1361.0
|-5.15
|-0.38
|1633.1
|521.7
|65411.94
|SJVN
|131.8
|2.45
|1.89
|170.45
|35.17
|51794.7
|NLC India
|223.35
|-6.05
|-2.64
|293.6
|84.71
|30970.53
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2390.0
|-39.75
|-1.64
|3037.75
|157.02
|24891.73
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded by 10 AM is 33.58% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹132.15, up by 2.16%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could be a sign of further price decline.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN touched a high of 133.4 & a low of 132.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.43
|Support 1
|132.03
|Resistance 2
|134.12
|Support 2
|131.32
|Resistance 3
|134.83
|Support 3
|130.63
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Today, SJVN's stock price rose by 2.67% to reach ₹132.8, outperforming its peers. While NLC India and Waaree Renewable Technologies are experiencing a decline, NHPC and Torrent Power are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also showing slight gains of 0.24% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|99.16
|1.77
|1.82
|115.84
|42.55
|99606.57
|Torrent Power
|1372.0
|5.85
|0.43
|1633.1
|521.7
|65940.62
|SJVN
|132.8
|3.45
|2.67
|170.45
|35.17
|52187.68
|NLC India
|222.05
|-7.35
|-3.2
|293.6
|84.71
|30790.27
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2333.0
|-96.75
|-3.98
|3037.75
|157.02
|24298.08
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 2.20% and is currently trading at ₹132.20. Over the past year, SJVN's shares have gained 251.36%, reaching ₹132.20. In comparison, the Nifty rose by 20.66% to 22319.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.86%
|3 Months
|5.55%
|6 Months
|71.03%
|YTD
|42.17%
|1 Year
|251.36%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.98
|Support 1
|128.03
|Resistance 2
|132.87
|Support 2
|126.97
|Resistance 3
|133.93
|Support 3
|125.08
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 598 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹131.85 & ₹128.9 yesterday to end at ₹130.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
