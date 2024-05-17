SJVN Share Price Highlights : SJVN closed today at 134.65, up 2.16% from yesterday's 131.8

SJVN Share Price Highlights : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹130.25, closed at ₹129.35 with a high of ₹133.45 and a low of ₹129.9. The market capitalization was ₹51794.7 crore. The 52-week high was ₹170.45 and the 52-week low was ₹35.17. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1505334 shares traded.
Disclaimer
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN has a 1.81% MF holding & 2.36% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.71% in december to 1.81% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.68% in december to 2.36% in march quarter.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 10.06%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 5.63%. Consensus estimates suggest the ROE for the current fiscal year is expected to be 9.76%, with a projected increase to 10.50% in the upcoming fiscal year.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN has experienced a decrease in EPS of -4.62% and an increase in revenue of 2.82% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 26002.30 cr, which is -11.51% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 17.26% and an unspecified profit growth for the fourth quarter.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 46.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price increased by 2.16% to reach ₹134.65, outperforming its peers. While Waaree Renewable Technologies is declining, NHPC, Torrent Power, and NLC India are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|99.24
|1.07
|1.09
|115.84
|42.55
|99686.93
|Torrent Power
|1382.1
|43.75
|3.27
|1633.1
|521.7
|66426.05
|SJVN
|134.65
|2.85
|2.16
|170.45
|35.17
|52914.69
|NLC India
|242.5
|14.85
|6.52
|293.6
|84.71
|33625.94
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2198.4
|-115.7
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|22896.23
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SJVN reached a low of ₹131.25 and a high of ₹135.85 on the current day.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price closed the day at ₹134.65 - a 2.16% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 136.7 , 138.6 , 141.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 132.1 , 129.4 , 127.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded by 3 PM is 34.04% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹134.65, up by 2.16%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price decline.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of ₹133.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹135.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹135.17 then there can be further positive price movement.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|126.38
|10 Days
|129.15
|20 Days
|129.42
|50 Days
|125.30
|100 Days
|117.26
|300 Days
|93.76
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded by 2 PM is 21.75% higher than yesterday, while the price was trading at ₹134.5, up by 2.05%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 135.4 and 133.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 133.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 135.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.83
|Support 1
|134.18
|Resistance 2
|136.67
|Support 2
|133.37
|Resistance 3
|137.48
|Support 3
|132.53
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 46.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of ₹133.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹135.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹135.17 then there can be further positive price movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded until 1 PM is 2.78% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹134.85, a decrease of 2.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend supported by high volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price trend accompanied by high volume may signal a further drop in prices.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN reached a high of 135.4 and a low of 133.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 134.38 and 134.67, suggesting a positive market sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.4
|Support 1
|133.5
|Resistance 2
|136.35
|Support 2
|132.55
|Resistance 3
|137.3
|Support 3
|131.6
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN stock's low price for the day was ₹131.25 and the high price was ₹134.5.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded until 12 AM is 13.91% lower than yesterday, while the price was trading at ₹134.05, a decrease of 1.71%. Volume traded is a key indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 134.75 and 132.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 132.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 134.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|134.38
|Support 1
|133.68
|Resistance 2
|134.67
|Support 2
|133.27
|Resistance 3
|135.08
|Support 3
|132.98
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|126.38
|10 Days
|129.15
|20 Days
|129.42
|50 Days
|125.30
|100 Days
|117.26
|300 Days
|93.76
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of ₹133.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹135.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹135.17 then there can be further positive price movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded until 11 AM is 41.28% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹133.85, a decrease of 1.56%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's stock price reached a peak of 134.3 and a low of 131.95 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 132.82 and 133.58, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|134.75
|Support 1
|132.4
|Resistance 2
|135.7
|Support 2
|131.0
|Resistance 3
|137.1
|Support 3
|130.05
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of ₹133.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹135.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹135.17 then there can be further positive price movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price rose by 1.06% to reach ₹133.2, outperforming its peers. While Waaree Renewable Technologies saw a decline, NHPC, Torrent Power, and NLC India experienced an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.28% and Sensex by 0.4%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|98.99
|0.82
|0.84
|115.84
|42.55
|99435.8
|Torrent Power
|1377.25
|38.9
|2.91
|1633.1
|521.7
|66192.95
|SJVN
|133.2
|1.4
|1.06
|170.45
|35.17
|52344.87
|NLC India
|228.35
|0.7
|0.31
|293.6
|84.71
|31663.85
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2198.4
|-115.7
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|22896.23
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 45.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded by 10 AM is down by 51.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹132.2, a decrease of 0.3%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN touched a high of 133.0 & a low of 131.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|132.82
|Support 1
|131.47
|Resistance 2
|133.58
|Support 2
|130.88
|Resistance 3
|134.17
|Support 3
|130.12
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of SJVN rose by 0.72% today to reach ₹132.75, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed performance. Waaree Renewable Technologies is declining, but NHPC, Torrent Power, and NLC India are all experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.2% and -0.06% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|99.0
|0.83
|0.85
|115.84
|42.55
|99445.84
|Torrent Power
|1372.45
|34.1
|2.55
|1633.1
|521.7
|65962.25
|SJVN
|132.75
|0.95
|0.72
|170.45
|35.17
|52168.03
|NLC India
|228.0
|0.35
|0.15
|293.6
|84.71
|31615.31
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|2198.4
|-115.7
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|22896.23
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at ₹132.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹129.68 and ₹133.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹129.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.04% and is currently trading at ₹131.85. Over the past year, SJVN shares have experienced a significant price gain of 256.22% to reach ₹131.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22,403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.76%
|3 Months
|3.17%
|6 Months
|75.27%
|YTD
|44.91%
|1 Year
|256.22%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.28
|Support 1
|129.68
|Resistance 2
|135.17
|Support 2
|127.97
|Resistance 3
|136.88
|Support 3
|126.08
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 44.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1505 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹133.45 & ₹129.9 yesterday to end at ₹129.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!