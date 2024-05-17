Hello User
SJVN Share Price Highlights : SJVN closed today at 134.65, up 2.16% from yesterday's 131.8

17 May 2024
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Highlights : SJVN stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 2.16 %. The stock closed at 131.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.65 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Highlights

SJVN Share Price Highlights : On the last day, SJVN opened at 130.25, closed at 129.35 with a high of 133.45 and a low of 129.9. The market capitalization was 51794.7 crore. The 52-week high was 170.45 and the 52-week low was 35.17. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1505334 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN has a 1.81% MF holding & 2.36% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.71% in december to 1.81% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.68% in december to 2.36% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:33 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 10.06%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 5.63%. Consensus estimates suggest the ROE for the current fiscal year is expected to be 9.76%, with a projected increase to 10.50% in the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:10 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN has experienced a decrease in EPS of -4.62% and an increase in revenue of 2.82% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 26002.30 cr, which is -11.51% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 17.26% and an unspecified profit growth for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price increased by 2.16% to reach 134.65, outperforming its peers. While Waaree Renewable Technologies is declining, NHPC, Torrent Power, and NLC India are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC99.241.071.09115.8442.5599686.93
Torrent Power1382.143.753.271633.1521.766426.05
SJVN134.652.852.16170.4535.1752914.69
NLC India242.514.856.52293.684.7133625.94
Waaree Renewable Technologies2198.4-115.7-5.03037.75157.0222896.23
17 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SJVN reached a low of 131.25 and a high of 135.85 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed today at ₹134.65, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹131.8

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price closed the day at 134.65 - a 2.16% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 136.7 , 138.6 , 141.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 132.1 , 129.4 , 127.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:45 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 34.04% higher than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded by 3 PM is 34.04% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 134.65, up by 2.16%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may indicate further price decline.

17 May 2024, 03:33 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹134.8, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹131.8

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of 133.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 135.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 135.17 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days126.38
10 Days129.15
20 Days129.42
50 Days125.30
100 Days117.26
300 Days93.76
17 May 2024, 02:53 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 21.75% higher than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded by 2 PM is 21.75% higher than yesterday, while the price was trading at 134.5, up by 2.05%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 135.4 and 133.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 133.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 135.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.83Support 1134.18
Resistance 2136.67Support 2133.37
Resistance 3137.48Support 3132.53
17 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹134.85, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹131.8

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of 133.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 135.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 135.17 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 01:54 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -2.78% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded until 1 PM is 2.78% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 134.85, a decrease of 2.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend supported by high volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price trend accompanied by high volume may signal a further drop in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:42 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN reached a high of 135.4 and a low of 133.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 134.38 and 134.67, suggesting a positive market sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.4Support 1133.5
Resistance 2136.35Support 2132.55
Resistance 3137.3Support 3131.6
17 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN stock's low price for the day was 131.25 and the high price was 134.5.

17 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -13.91% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded until 12 AM is 13.91% lower than yesterday, while the price was trading at 134.05, a decrease of 1.71%. Volume traded is a key indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 134.75 and 132.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 132.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 134.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1134.38Support 1133.68
Resistance 2134.67Support 2133.27
Resistance 3135.08Support 3132.98
17 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days126.38
10 Days129.15
20 Days129.42
50 Days125.30
100 Days117.26
300 Days93.76
17 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹134.05, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹131.8

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of 133.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 135.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 135.17 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -41.28% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded until 11 AM is 41.28% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 133.85, a decrease of 1.56%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's stock price reached a peak of 134.3 and a low of 131.95 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 132.82 and 133.58, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1134.75Support 1132.4
Resistance 2135.7Support 2131.0
Resistance 3137.1Support 3130.05
17 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹133.55, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹131.8

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The current market price of SJVN has surpassed the first resistance of 133.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 135.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 135.17 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price rose by 1.06% to reach 133.2, outperforming its peers. While Waaree Renewable Technologies saw a decline, NHPC, Torrent Power, and NLC India experienced an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed a slight increase, with Nifty rising by 0.28% and Sensex by 0.4%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC98.990.820.84115.8442.5599435.8
Torrent Power1377.2538.92.911633.1521.766192.95
SJVN133.21.41.06170.4535.1752344.87
NLC India228.350.70.31293.684.7131663.85
Waaree Renewable Technologies2198.4-115.7-5.03037.75157.0222896.23
17 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -51.27% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded by 10 AM is down by 51.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 132.2, a decrease of 0.3%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN touched a high of 133.0 & a low of 131.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1132.82Support 1131.47
Resistance 2133.58Support 2130.88
Resistance 3134.17Support 3130.12
17 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of SJVN rose by 0.72% today to reach 132.75, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed performance. Waaree Renewable Technologies is declining, but NHPC, Torrent Power, and NLC India are all experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.2% and -0.06% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC99.00.830.85115.8442.5599445.84
Torrent Power1372.4534.12.551633.1521.765962.25
SJVN132.750.950.72170.4535.1752168.03
NLC India228.00.350.15293.684.7131615.31
Waaree Renewable Technologies2198.4-115.7-5.03037.75157.0222896.23
17 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹132.1, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹129.35

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 132.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 129.68 and 133.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 129.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 133.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.04% and is currently trading at 131.85. Over the past year, SJVN shares have experienced a significant price gain of 256.22% to reach 131.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22,403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.76%
3 Months3.17%
6 Months75.27%
YTD44.91%
1 Year256.22%
17 May 2024, 08:53 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.28Support 1129.68
Resistance 2135.17Support 2127.97
Resistance 3136.88Support 3126.08
17 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19932 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1505 k.

17 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹129.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 133.45 & 129.9 yesterday to end at 129.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.