Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 2.49 %. The stock closed at 124.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.4 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN opened at 123.5 and closed at 124.3. The stock reached a high of 128.4 and a low of 122.5. The market capitalization of SJVN was 50,065.59 crore. The 52-week high was 170.45 and the 52-week low was 32.6. The BSE volume for SJVN was 2,231,866 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹124.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, SJVN had a trading volume of 2,231,866 shares with a closing price of 124.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.