LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Trade

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -3.7 %. The stock closed at 151.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.8 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.