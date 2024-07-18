Explore
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -3.7 %. The stock closed at 151.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.8 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at 155.5 and closed at 153.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 156 and the low was 150.5. The market capitalization of SJVN is 59,497.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 45.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,820,985 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹145.8, down -3.7% from yesterday's ₹151.4

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has broken the first support of 149.22 & second support of 147.11 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 143.72. If the stock price breaks the final support of 143.72 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Jul 2024, 09:21:11 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has decreased by -2.11% and is currently trading at 148.20. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen an impressive increase of 225.79% to 148.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.11%
3 Months7.26%
6 Months51.56%
YTD66.39%
1 Year225.79%
18 Jul 2024, 08:47:11 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.72Support 1149.22
Resistance 2158.11Support 2147.11
Resistance 3160.22Support 3143.72
18 Jul 2024, 08:34:29 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 50.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1121
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jul 2024, 08:15:02 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29415 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

18 Jul 2024, 08:00:04 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹153.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 156 & 150.5 yesterday to end at 151.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

