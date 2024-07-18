SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹155.5 and closed at ₹153.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹156 and the low was ₹150.5. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹59,497.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹45.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,820,985 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has broken the first support of ₹149.22 & second support of ₹147.11 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹143.72. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹143.72 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has decreased by -2.11% and is currently trading at ₹148.20. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen an impressive increase of 225.79% to ₹148.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24613.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.11%
|3 Months
|7.26%
|6 Months
|51.56%
|YTD
|66.39%
|1 Year
|225.79%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.72
|Support 1
|149.22
|Resistance 2
|158.11
|Support 2
|147.11
|Resistance 3
|160.22
|Support 3
|143.72
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 50.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹156 & ₹150.5 yesterday to end at ₹151.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend