SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 135 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.2 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock price opened at 133.55 and closed at 133.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 138.8, while the low was 131.85. SJVN's market capitalization stood at 53,052.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 170.45 and the 52-week low was 36.31. The BSE trading volume for SJVN was 2,518,881 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹135.2, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹135

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 135.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 131.64 and 138.64 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 131.64 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.64 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:19 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's stock price has increased by 0.41% today, reaching 135.55. Over the past year, SJVN's shares have surged by 247.12% to the current price of 135.55. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.26%
3 Months2.25%
6 Months40.22%
YTD48.47%
1 Year247.12%
18 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.64Support 1131.64
Resistance 2142.24Support 2128.24
Resistance 3145.64Support 3124.64
18 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 46.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25968 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹133.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 138.8 & 131.85 yesterday to end at 133.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

