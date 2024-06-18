SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Today's Trading

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock price opened at ₹133.55 and closed at ₹133.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹138.8, while the low was ₹131.85. SJVN's market capitalization stood at ₹53,052.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.45 and the 52-week low was ₹36.31. The BSE trading volume for SJVN was 2,518,881 shares on that day.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at ₹135.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹131.64 and ₹138.64 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹131.64 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 138.64 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN's stock price has increased by 0.41% today, reaching ₹135.55. Over the past year, SJVN's shares have surged by 247.12% to the current price of ₹135.55. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.26%
|3 Months
|2.25%
|6 Months
|40.22%
|YTD
|48.47%
|1 Year
|247.12%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.64
|Support 1
|131.64
|Resistance 2
|142.24
|Support 2
|128.24
|Resistance 3
|145.64
|Support 3
|124.64
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 46.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.8 & ₹131.85 yesterday to end at ₹133.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend