SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at ₹127.8 and closed at ₹127.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹130.5, while the low was ₹126.35. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at ₹50,242.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the low is ₹32.6. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,667,263 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
