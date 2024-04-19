Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
SJVN stock price went up today, 19 Apr 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 127.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.85 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at 127.8 and closed at 127.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 130.5, while the low was 126.35. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at 50,242.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the low is 32.6. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,667,263 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹127.85, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹127.4

The current data of SJVN stock shows that the price is 127.85 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹127.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SJVN on the BSE had a volume of 1,667,263 shares with a closing price of 127.4.

