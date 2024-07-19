Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

SJVN Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -3.27 %. The stock closed at 151.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.45 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at 152 and closed at 151.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 153.35, while the low was 144.4. The market capitalization of SJVN is 57551.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 45.32. On the BSE, a total volume of 3037885 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 48.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1121
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30345 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

19 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹151.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 153.35 & 144.4 yesterday to end at 146.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.