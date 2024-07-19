SJVN Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹152 and closed at ₹151.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹153.35, while the low was ₹144.4. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹57551.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹45.32. On the BSE, a total volume of 3037885 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 48.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹153.35 & ₹144.4 yesterday to end at ₹146.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend