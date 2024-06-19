Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 134.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.6 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 135 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 136.15 and a low of 133.75. The market capitalization of SJVN is 52,718.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 36.31. The BSE volume for SJVN was 540,141 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SJVN has dropped by 1.23% today to reach 132.5, mirroring the decline seen in its peers such as NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies. Similarly, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also decreased by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC100.8-0.9-0.88117.844.82101253.95
Torrent Power1579.1-24.3-1.521633.1588.7575894.2
SJVN132.5-1.65-1.23170.4538.152069.85
NLC India231.15-4.55-1.93293.695.3532052.11
Waaree Renewable Technologies1980.0-43.4-2.143037.75193.020621.6
19 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹131.6, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹134.15

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has broken the first support of 133.08 & second support of 132.17 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 130.59. If the stock price breaks the final support of 130.59 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has decreased by -0.26% and is currently trading at 133.80. Over the past year, SJVN shares have gained 248.39% to reach 133.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.31%
3 Months5.4%
6 Months46.91%
YTD47.48%
1 Year248.39%
19 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.57Support 1133.08
Resistance 2137.15Support 2132.17
Resistance 3138.06Support 3130.59
19 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 45.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26388 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 540 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹135 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 136.15 & 133.75 yesterday to end at 135. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.