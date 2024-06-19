SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock plummets in today's trading session

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹135 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹136.15 and a low of ₹133.75. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹52,718.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹36.31. The BSE volume for SJVN was 540,141 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SJVN has dropped by 1.23% today to reach ₹132.5, mirroring the decline seen in its peers such as NHPC, Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies. Similarly, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also decreased by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|100.8
|-0.9
|-0.88
|117.8
|44.82
|101253.95
|Torrent Power
|1579.1
|-24.3
|-1.52
|1633.1
|588.75
|75894.2
|SJVN
|132.5
|-1.65
|-1.23
|170.45
|38.1
|52069.85
|NLC India
|231.15
|-4.55
|-1.93
|293.6
|95.35
|32052.11
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|1980.0
|-43.4
|-2.14
|3037.75
|193.0
|20621.6
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of SJVN has broken the first support of ₹133.08 & second support of ₹132.17 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹130.59. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹130.59 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has decreased by -0.26% and is currently trading at ₹133.80. Over the past year, SJVN shares have gained 248.39% to reach ₹133.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.31%
|3 Months
|5.4%
|6 Months
|46.91%
|YTD
|47.48%
|1 Year
|248.39%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.57
|Support 1
|133.08
|Resistance 2
|137.15
|Support 2
|132.17
|Resistance 3
|138.06
|Support 3
|130.59
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 45.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 540 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹136.15 & ₹133.75 yesterday to end at ₹135. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend