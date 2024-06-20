SJVN Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹133.8 and closed at ₹134.15. The stock reached a high of ₹134.2 and a low of ₹130.35. With a market capitalization of ₹51,834.06 crore, SJVN has a 52-week high of ₹170.45 and a 52-week low of ₹38.1. The BSE volume for SJVN was 1,285,450 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1285 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.2 & ₹130.35 yesterday to end at ₹134.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.