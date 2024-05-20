SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹134.7 and closed at ₹134.65. The high for the day was ₹135.7 and the low was ₹134.1. The market capitalization of SJVN is ₹52,953.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the 52-week low is ₹35.17. The BSE volume for the day was 129,666 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at ₹134.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹132.1 and ₹136.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹132.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 136.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at ₹134.75. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant gain of 270.70%, reaching ₹134.75. In contrast, Nifty has experienced a rise of 23.61% to reach 22502.00 over the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.63%
|3 Months
|9.57%
|6 Months
|76.84%
|YTD
|48.16%
|1 Year
|270.7%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|136.7
|Support 1
|132.1
|Resistance 2
|138.6
|Support 2
|129.4
|Resistance 3
|141.3
|Support 3
|127.5
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1505 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹135.7 & ₹134.1 yesterday to end at ₹134.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
