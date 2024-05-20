Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 134.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.75 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 134.7 and closed at 134.65. The high for the day was 135.7 and the low was 134.1. The market capitalization of SJVN is 52,953.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the 52-week low is 35.17. The BSE volume for the day was 129,666 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹134.75, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹134.65

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at 134.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 132.1 and 136.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 132.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 136.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at 134.75. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant gain of 270.70%, reaching 134.75. In contrast, Nifty has experienced a rise of 23.61% to reach 22502.00 over the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.63%
3 Months9.57%
6 Months76.84%
YTD48.16%
1 Year270.7%
20 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1136.7Support 1132.1
Resistance 2138.6Support 2129.4
Resistance 3141.3Support 3127.5
20 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19932 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1505 k.

20 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹134.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 135.7 & 134.1 yesterday to end at 134.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

