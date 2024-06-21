SJVN Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SJVN opened at ₹132.6 and closed at ₹131.9. The stock reached a high of ₹134.35 and a low of ₹131.25. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at ₹51,873.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹170.45 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for SJVN was 438,302 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|133.91
|Support 1
|130.75
|Resistance 2
|135.73
|Support 2
|129.41
|Resistance 3
|137.07
|Support 3
|127.59
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 45.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 438 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹134.35 & ₹131.25 yesterday to end at ₹131.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.