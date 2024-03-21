Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 4.54 %. The stock closed at 117.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.1 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at 119.85 and closed at 118.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 120.85, and the low was 115.15. The market capitalization stands at 46,273.34 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is 170.45, and the 52-week low is 30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 3,066,769 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST SJVN Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST SJVN share price update :SJVN trading at ₹123.1, up 4.54% from yesterday's ₹117.75

The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is 123.1, with a percent change of 4.54% and a net change of 5.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

21 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week16.45%
3 Months37.27%
6 Months44.16%
YTD29.58%
1 Year278.33%
21 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹117.75, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹118.55

SJVN stock closed at 117.75 with a net change of -0.8 and a percent change of -0.67%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹118.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,066,769 with a closing price of 118.55.

