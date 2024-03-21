SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at ₹119.85 and closed at ₹118.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹120.85, and the low was ₹115.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹46,273.34 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN is ₹170.45, and the 52-week low is ₹30.39. The BSE volume for the day was 3,066,769 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SJVN stock shows that the price is ₹123.1, with a percent change of 4.54% and a net change of 5.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.45%
|3 Months
|37.27%
|6 Months
|44.16%
|YTD
|29.58%
|1 Year
|278.33%
SJVN stock closed at ₹117.75 with a net change of -0.8 and a percent change of -0.67%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,066,769 with a closing price of ₹118.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!