SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock price remained relatively stable on the last trading day, opening at ₹134.7 and closing at ₹134.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹135.7, while the low was ₹134.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹52,953.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹170.45 and ₹35.17 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 129,666 shares were traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has decreased by -0.48% and is currently trading at ₹134.10. Over the past year, SJVN shares have gained 277.84% to reach ₹134.10, while the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.07%
|3 Months
|9.4%
|6 Months
|76.77%
|YTD
|48.1%
|1 Year
|277.84%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.57
|Support 1
|133.97
|Resistance 2
|136.43
|Support 2
|133.23
|Resistance 3
|137.17
|Support 3
|132.37
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 46.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18335 k
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹134.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹135.7 & ₹134.1 yesterday to end at ₹134.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
