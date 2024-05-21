Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 2.41 %. The stock closed at 134.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock price remained relatively stable on the last trading day, opening at 134.7 and closing at 134.65. The stock's high for the day was 135.7, while the low was 134.1. The market capitalization stood at 52,953.99 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 170.45 and 35.17 respectively. On the BSE, a total volume of 129,666 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹138, up 2.41% from yesterday's ₹134.75

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 138 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 137.17. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

21 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has decreased by -0.48% and is currently trading at 134.10. Over the past year, SJVN shares have gained 277.84% to reach 134.10, while the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.07%
3 Months9.4%
6 Months76.77%
YTD48.1%
1 Year277.84%
21 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.57Support 1133.97
Resistance 2136.43Support 2133.23
Resistance 3137.17Support 3132.37
21 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 46.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
21 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18335 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 84.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.

21 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹134.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 135.7 & 134.1 yesterday to end at 134.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

