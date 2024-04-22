Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

SJVN Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -2.85 %. The stock closed at 127.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.2 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's open price was 124.45 and the close price was 127.85. The high for the day was 126.65 and the low was 122.6. The market capitalization stood at 48,808.06 crores. The 52-week high and low were 170.45 and 32.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,296,705 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹127.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SJVN on the BSE, the volume was 1,296,705 shares with a closing price of 127.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.