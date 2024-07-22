SJVN Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN's stock opened at ₹145 and closed at ₹146.45 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹147.5, while the lowest was ₹140.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹55,351.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the low is ₹45.32. The BSE volume for the day was 2,818,208 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|145.19
|Support 1
|138.04
|Resistance 2
|149.91
|Support 2
|135.61
|Resistance 3
|152.34
|Support 3
|130.89
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 46.75% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹147.5 & ₹140.15 yesterday to end at ₹140.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend