SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges on Market Volatility
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges on Market Volatility

25 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 148.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.2 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN opened at 134.8 and closed at 134.75. The stock had a high of 151 and a low of 133.5. The market capitalization of SJVN was 58,219.92 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN was 170.45 and the 52-week low was 35.17. The BSE volume for SJVN was 9,422,106 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:34:31 PM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN reached a peak of 146.25 and a low of 144.9 in the last trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 145.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 145.15 and 144.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1146.2Support 1144.85
Resistance 2146.9Support 2144.2
Resistance 3147.55Support 3143.5
22 May 2024, 01:01:19 PM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price live: Today's Price range

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of 144.5 and a high of 153 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:49:13 PM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -58.29% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded until 12 AM has decreased by 58.29% compared to yesterday, while the price was at 145.9, a decrease of 1.52%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:39:22 PM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 147.0 and 145.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 145.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 147.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1146.5Support 1145.6
Resistance 2146.95Support 2145.15
Resistance 3147.4Support 3144.7
22 May 2024, 12:26:41 PM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days132.20
10 Days128.80
20 Days130.10
50 Days126.10
100 Days118.41
300 Days94.94
22 May 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:15:03 PM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹146.2, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹148.15

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at 146.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 137.37 and 155.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 137.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 155.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:49:57 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -30.44% lower than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded by 11 AM is 30.44% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 146.05, down by 1.42%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could indicate further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:42:28 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 148.9 and 144.8 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 144.8 and selling near hourly resistance at 148.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1147.0Support 1145.4
Resistance 2147.9Support 2144.7
Resistance 3148.6Support 3143.8
22 May 2024, 11:21:32 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹145.8, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹148.15

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at 145.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 137.37 and 155.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 137.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 155.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:20:02 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price decreased by 1.69% to reach 145.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are all declining, whereas NHPC is showing an upward trend. The overall market performance is relatively stable with the Nifty and Sensex indices recording slight increases of 0.02% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC103.860.780.76115.8442.55104327.73
Torrent Power1371.55-45.2-3.191633.1521.765918.99
SJVN145.65-2.5-1.69170.4535.257237.47
NLC India242.3-3.75-1.52293.687.533598.21
Waaree Renewable Technologies1884.9-99.2-5.03037.75157.0219631.14
22 May 2024, 11:03:26 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 50.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
22 May 2024, 10:52:35 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 82.86% higher than yesterday

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of SJVN traded is 82.86% higher than yesterday, with the price at 146.75, showing an increase of -0.94%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:36:20 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN touched a high of 148.6 & a low of 144.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1148.9Support 1144.8
Resistance 2150.8Support 2142.6
Resistance 3153.0Support 3140.7
22 May 2024, 10:15:30 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:57:11 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Today, SJVN's share price dropped by 0.64% to reach 147.2, while its peer companies showed mixed performance. Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are experiencing a decline, whereas NHPC, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.07% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NHPC104.991.911.85115.8442.55105462.82
Torrent Power1406.45-10.3-0.731633.1521.767596.35
SJVN147.2-0.95-0.64170.4535.257846.59
NLC India244.9-1.15-0.47293.687.533958.73
Waaree Renewable Technologies1884.9-99.2-5.03037.75157.0219631.14
22 May 2024, 09:35:53 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹146.35, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹148.15

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 146.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 137.37 and 155.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 137.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 155.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:22:52 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 1.92% today, reaching 151.00. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a substantial gain of 311.53%, also at 151.00. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.48%
3 Months18.84%
6 Months81.78%
YTD62.89%
1 Year311.53%
22 May 2024, 08:51:03 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.0Support 1137.3
Resistance 2161.95Support 2126.55
Resistance 3172.7Support 3119.6
22 May 2024, 08:37:47 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 51.06% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
22 May 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 92 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22736 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 305.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 82 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:06:24 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹134.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 151 & 133.5 yesterday to end at 134.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

