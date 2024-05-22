SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges on Market Volatility

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN opened at ₹134.8 and closed at ₹134.75. The stock had a high of ₹151 and a low of ₹133.5. The market capitalization of SJVN was ₹58,219.92 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN was ₹170.45 and the 52-week low was ₹35.17. The BSE volume for SJVN was 9,422,106 shares traded.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN reached a peak of 146.25 and a low of 144.9 in the last trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 145.6 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 145.15 and 144.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|146.2
|Support 1
|144.85
|Resistance 2
|146.9
|Support 2
|144.2
|Resistance 3
|147.55
|Support 3
|143.5
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price live: Today's Price range
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹144.5 and a high of ₹153 on the current day.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -58.29% lower than yesterday
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The volume of SJVN traded until 12 AM has decreased by 58.29% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹145.9, a decrease of 1.52%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 147.0 and 145.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 145.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 147.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|146.5
|Support 1
|145.6
|Resistance 2
|146.95
|Support 2
|145.15
|Resistance 3
|147.4
|Support 3
|144.7
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|132.20
|10 Days
|128.80
|20 Days
|130.10
|50 Days
|126.10
|100 Days
|118.41
|300 Days
|94.94
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN Short Term and Long Term Trends
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SJVN share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹146.2, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹148.15
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at ₹146.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹137.37 and ₹155.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹137.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 155.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -30.44% lower than yesterday
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The volume of SJVN traded by 11 AM is 30.44% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹146.05, down by 1.42%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could indicate further price declines.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 148.9 and 144.8 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 144.8 and selling near hourly resistance at 148.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|147.0
|Support 1
|145.4
|Resistance 2
|147.9
|Support 2
|144.7
|Resistance 3
|148.6
|Support 3
|143.8
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN trading at ₹145.8, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹148.15
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN share price is at ₹145.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹137.37 and ₹155.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹137.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 155.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Today, SJVN's stock price decreased by 1.69% to reach ₹145.65, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are all declining, whereas NHPC is showing an upward trend. The overall market performance is relatively stable with the Nifty and Sensex indices recording slight increases of 0.02% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|103.86
|0.78
|0.76
|115.84
|42.55
|104327.73
|Torrent Power
|1371.55
|-45.2
|-3.19
|1633.1
|521.7
|65918.99
|SJVN
|145.65
|-2.5
|-1.69
|170.45
|35.2
|57237.47
|NLC India
|242.3
|-3.75
|-1.52
|293.6
|87.5
|33598.21
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|1884.9
|-99.2
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|19631.14
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 50.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 82.86% higher than yesterday
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of SJVN traded is 82.86% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹146.75, showing an increase of -0.94%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN touched a high of 148.6 & a low of 144.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.9
|Support 1
|144.8
|Resistance 2
|150.8
|Support 2
|142.6
|Resistance 3
|153.0
|Support 3
|140.7
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: Today, SJVN's share price dropped by 0.64% to reach ₹147.2, while its peer companies showed mixed performance. Torrent Power, NLC India, and Waaree Renewable Technologies are experiencing a decline, whereas NHPC, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.07% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NHPC
|104.99
|1.91
|1.85
|115.84
|42.55
|105462.82
|Torrent Power
|1406.45
|-10.3
|-0.73
|1633.1
|521.7
|67596.35
|SJVN
|147.2
|-0.95
|-0.64
|170.45
|35.2
|57846.59
|NLC India
|244.9
|-1.15
|-0.47
|293.6
|87.5
|33958.73
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|1884.9
|-99.2
|-5.0
|3037.75
|157.02
|19631.14
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹146.35, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹148.15
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at ₹146.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹137.37 and ₹155.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹137.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 155.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 1.92% today, reaching ₹151.00. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a substantial gain of 311.53%, also at ₹151.00. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.48%
|3 Months
|18.84%
|6 Months
|81.78%
|YTD
|62.89%
|1 Year
|311.53%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.0
|Support 1
|137.3
|Resistance 2
|161.95
|Support 2
|126.55
|Resistance 3
|172.7
|Support 3
|119.6
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 51.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 92 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22736 k
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 305.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 82 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹134.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹151 & ₹133.5 yesterday to end at ₹134.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
