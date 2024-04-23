Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Positive Trading Trends Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 3.62 %. The stock closed at 124.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.7 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 126.35, reached a high of 129.35, and a low of 125.95 before closing at 124.2. The market capitalization of the company was 50,576.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 170.45 and 32.6 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,811,728 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹128.7, up 3.62% from yesterday's ₹124.2

SJVN stock is currently priced at 128.7, with a 3.62% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.5.

23 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹124.2 on last trading day

On the last day, SJVN had a trading volume of 1,811,728 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 124.2.

