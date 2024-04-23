SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Sees Positive Trading Trends Today

SJVN Share Price Today : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹126.35, reached a high of ₹129.35, and a low of ₹125.95 before closing at ₹124.2. The market capitalization of the company was ₹50,576.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹170.45 and ₹32.6 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,811,728 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST
SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹128.7, up 3.62% from yesterday's ₹124.2
23 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
SJVN share price Live :SJVN closed at ₹124.2 on last trading day
