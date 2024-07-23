Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Drops 5% Amid Market Volatility
LIVE UPDATES

SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Drops 5% Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 144.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 142.9 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at 140.3 and closed at 140.85. The highest price reached during the day was 144.75, while the lowest was 138.1. The market capitalization stood at 56,667.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 170.45 and the low was 45.32. The BSE trading volume for SJVN was 935,457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:32:09 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹142.9, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹144.2

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 142.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 139.94 and 146.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 139.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 146.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:15:43 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SJVN has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 144.70. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant gain of 187.50%, reaching 144.70. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to reach 24509.25 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.32%
3 Months2.53%
6 Months30.19%
YTD58.53%
1 Year187.5%
23 Jul 2024, 08:47:45 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1146.6Support 1139.94
Resistance 2149.03Support 2135.71
Resistance 3153.26Support 3133.28
23 Jul 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 75.0, 47.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1122
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
23 Jul 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31224 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 935 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:01:23 AM IST

SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹140.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 144.75 & 138.1 yesterday to end at 144.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

