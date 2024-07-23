SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Drops 5% Amid Market Volatility

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, SJVN's stock opened at ₹140.3 and closed at ₹140.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹144.75, while the lowest was ₹138.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹56,667.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹170.45 and the low was ₹45.32. The BSE trading volume for SJVN was 935,457 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at ₹142.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹139.94 and ₹146.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹139.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 146.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock price of SJVN has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹144.70. Over the past year, SJVN shares have seen a significant gain of 187.50%, reaching ₹144.70. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to reach 24509.25 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.32%
|3 Months
|2.53%
|6 Months
|30.19%
|YTD
|58.53%
|1 Year
|187.5%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|146.6
|Support 1
|139.94
|Resistance 2
|149.03
|Support 2
|135.71
|Resistance 3
|153.26
|Support 3
|133.28
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹75.0, 47.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 935 k.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹144.75 & ₹138.1 yesterday to end at ₹144.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend