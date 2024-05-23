SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Negative Trading Session

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at ₹149.15, reached a high of ₹153, and a low of ₹144.5 before closing at ₹148.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹57,433.96 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN was ₹170.45, while the 52-week low was ₹35.2. The BSE volume for SJVN was 3,557,957 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹144.9, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹146.15
SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at ₹144.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹142.97 and ₹151.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹142.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at ₹146.50. Over the past year, SJVN shares have surged by 307.81% to reach ₹146.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.07%
|3 Months
|18.42%
|6 Months
|80.38%
|YTD
|60.75%
|1 Year
|307.81%
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|151.42
|Support 1
|142.97
|Resistance 2
|156.43
|Support 2
|139.53
|Resistance 3
|159.87
|Support 3
|134.52
SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.5, 50.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹46.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹162.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 92 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22736 k
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 305.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 82 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹148.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹153 & ₹144.5 yesterday to end at ₹148.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend