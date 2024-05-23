Hello User
SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN Stock Plunges in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 146.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.9 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates

SJVN Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, SJVN opened at 149.15, reached a high of 153, and a low of 144.5 before closing at 148.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 57,433.96 crore. The 52-week high for SJVN was 170.45, while the 52-week low was 35.2. The BSE volume for SJVN was 3,557,957 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN trading at ₹144.9, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹146.15

SJVN Share Price Live Updates: SJVN share price is at 144.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 142.97 and 151.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 142.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 151.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The share price of SJVN has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at 146.50. Over the past year, SJVN shares have surged by 307.81% to reach 146.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.07%
3 Months18.42%
6 Months80.38%
YTD60.75%
1 Year307.81%
23 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1151.42Support 1142.97
Resistance 2156.43Support 2139.53
Resistance 3159.87Support 3134.52
23 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.5, 50.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 46.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 162.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
23 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN volume yesterday was 92 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22736 k

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 305.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 82 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

23 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST SJVN Share Price Today Live: SJVN closed at ₹148.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SJVN Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 153 & 144.5 yesterday to end at 148.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

