SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock up on positive trading day

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at ₹129.05 and closed at ₹128.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹131.15, while the lowest was ₹127.5. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at ₹50,851.55 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹170.45 and the low is ₹32.85. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 1,721,461 shares traded.
SJVN share price is at ₹130.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹127.4 and ₹131.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹127.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 131.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of SJVN has increased by 1.31% and is currently trading at ₹131.10. Over the past year, SJVN shares have surged by 288.01% to reach ₹131.10. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.19%
|3 Months
|18.85%
|6 Months
|95.03%
|YTD
|42.28%
|1 Year
|288.01%
The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.0
|Support 1
|127.4
|Resistance 2
|132.85
|Support 2
|125.65
|Resistance 3
|134.6
|Support 3
|123.8
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 44.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15.00 mn & BSE volume was 1811.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹131.15 & ₹127.5 yesterday to end at ₹128.7. The technical trend suggests that although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
