SJVN share price Today Live Updates : SJVN stock up on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SJVN stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 129.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.3 per share. Investors should monitor SJVN stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SJVN Stock Price Today

SJVN Share Price Today : SJVN's stock opened at 129.05 and closed at 128.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 131.15, while the lowest was 127.5. The market capitalization of SJVN stands at 50,851.55 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 170.45 and the low is 32.85. The BSE volume for SJVN shares on that day was 1,721,461 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST SJVN share price Today :SJVN trading at ₹130.3, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹129.4

SJVN share price is at 130.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 127.4 and 131.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 127.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 131.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:17 AM IST SJVN share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of SJVN has increased by 1.31% and is currently trading at 131.10. Over the past year, SJVN shares have surged by 288.01% to reach 131.10. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.19%
3 Months18.85%
6 Months95.03%
YTD42.28%
1 Year288.01%
24 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST SJVN share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for SJVN on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1131.0Support 1127.4
Resistance 2132.85Support 2125.65
Resistance 3134.6Support 3123.8
24 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST SJVN share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy2111
Buy0001
Hold0001
Sell2221
Strong Sell1110
24 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST SJVN share price Today : SJVN volume yesterday was 17458395 as compared to the 20 day avg of 31243199

The trading volume yesterday was 44.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15.00 mn & BSE volume was 1811.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST SJVN share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 131.15 & 127.5 yesterday to end at 128.7. The technical trend suggests that although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

